Indore News: Sharjah Flight Cancelled For Seventh Day Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Passengers Stranded

Indore News: Sharjah Flight Cancelled For Seventh Day Amid US-Israel-Iran, Passengers Stranded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the Israel-US alliance continue to impact the operation of the Indore-Sharjah-Indore flight. For the seventh consecutive day, the flight will remain cancelled on Friday. Tthe Air India Express Sharjah-Indore flight has remained cancelled since February 28

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport informed on the microblogging platform X that the Air India Express flight on the Indore-Sharjah-Indore route will remain cancelled on Friday as well, it remained cancelled on Thursday too.

The continuous cancellation of the flight has severely disrupted the travel plans of passengers.

Airport sources said that due to escalating tensions in the region, flights are currently operating only to major metro cities. As a result, passengers are unable to avail themselves of direct connectivity between Indore and Sharjah, leaving many city-bound passengers stranded in Gulf countries.

It remains unclear when the flights will resume. However, some passengers are travelling by road to Oman and Muscat and then returning to India by flight.