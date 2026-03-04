 Indore News: Stranded Travellers Return From Dubai, Sharjah
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Stranded Travellers Return From Dubai, Sharjah

Indore News: Stranded Travellers Return From Dubai, Sharjah

Many flights were cancelled after the situation in the UAE worsened. Air India Express’s Sharjah-Indore flight IX256 has been repeatedly cancelled since February 28. The flight did not operate on March 3 as well. This left hundreds of passengers from the city, Bhopal and other districts of the state stranded in Dubai and Sharjah.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Stranded Travellers Return From Dubai, Sharjah | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The repatriation of travellers stranded in Dubai and Sharjah following the outbreak of the Israel-Iran war began on Tuesday. Among those who returned were two former MLAs and several businessmen from the city who had travelled to attend a wedding function.

Those who returned include former MLA Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla, former OSD to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Praveen Kakkar, industrialist Manish Shahra, Manish Agarwal, businessmen Pintu Chhabra, Golu Patni, Utpal Goyal and Aditya Sharma, along with other passengers. All returned safely.

Many flights were cancelled after the situation in the UAE worsened. Air India Express’s Sharjah-Indore flight IX256 has been repeatedly cancelled since February 28. The flight did not operate on March 3 as well.

This left hundreds of passengers from the city, Bhopal and other districts of the state stranded in Dubai and Sharjah. Many had to stay in hotels for an additional day, while some experienced fear during missile alerts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Auction Deadline For 23,822 Sq M Century Mills Land Parcel In Lower Parel After No Bids; Lease Valued At ₹1,348 Crore
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Auction Deadline For 23,822 Sq M Century Mills Land Parcel In Lower Parel After No Bids; Lease Valued At ₹1,348 Crore
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 40-Year-Old Karwar Man For Attempting To Smuggle Diamonds And Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.04 Crore To Dubai
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 40-Year-Old Karwar Man For Attempting To Smuggle Diamonds And Foreign Currency Worth ₹1.04 Crore To Dubai
Bombay HC Quashes SHRC Order Directing BMC To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Mahim Pothole Accident Case
Bombay HC Quashes SHRC Order Directing BMC To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Mahim Pothole Accident Case
Mumbai Crime: Santacruz Police Book 28-Year-Old For Assaulting Girlfriend, Creating Ruckus At Police Station
Mumbai Crime: Santacruz Police Book 28-Year-Old For Assaulting Girlfriend, Creating Ruckus At Police Station

Some flights resumed at Dubai airport on the evening of March 2. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and Mumbai also resumed.

According to sources at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the stranded passengers first arrived in Mumbai and then took another flight to reach the city on Tuesday afternoon. On arrival, they were given a grand welcome. However, direct flights from Sharjah to the city have not yet resumed.

The government and airline companies are monitoring the situation. With the return of Sanjay Shukla and other passengers, their families expressed relief.

Read Also
Indore Holi Bash: Colours, Dhol, DJ & Delicious Food-- Check Out Some Fun Holi Parties In Indore
article-image

Follow us on