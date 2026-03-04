Indore News: Stranded Travellers Return From Dubai, Sharjah | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The repatriation of travellers stranded in Dubai and Sharjah following the outbreak of the Israel-Iran war began on Tuesday. Among those who returned were two former MLAs and several businessmen from the city who had travelled to attend a wedding function.

Those who returned include former MLA Vishal Patel, Sanjay Shukla, former OSD to former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Praveen Kakkar, industrialist Manish Shahra, Manish Agarwal, businessmen Pintu Chhabra, Golu Patni, Utpal Goyal and Aditya Sharma, along with other passengers. All returned safely.

Many flights were cancelled after the situation in the UAE worsened. Air India Express’s Sharjah-Indore flight IX256 has been repeatedly cancelled since February 28. The flight did not operate on March 3 as well.

This left hundreds of passengers from the city, Bhopal and other districts of the state stranded in Dubai and Sharjah. Many had to stay in hotels for an additional day, while some experienced fear during missile alerts.

Some flights resumed at Dubai airport on the evening of March 2. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi and Mumbai also resumed.

According to sources at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the stranded passengers first arrived in Mumbai and then took another flight to reach the city on Tuesday afternoon. On arrival, they were given a grand welcome. However, direct flights from Sharjah to the city have not yet resumed.

The government and airline companies are monitoring the situation. With the return of Sanjay Shukla and other passengers, their families expressed relief.