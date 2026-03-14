MP News: Farmers Protest Over Falling Wheat Prices In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from across Dhar district gathered at the Collector's office on Friday to meet Collector Priyank Mishra, but he did not arrive despite being informed three days in advance.

When District Panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, the SDM, ADM and Tehsildar arrived one by one to hear their grievances, the farmers refused to meet them.

They said they would speak only to the Collector and questioned why the government was not willing to listen to farmers.

The farmers' main demand was that wheat prices have fallen to Rs 2,100 per quintal while inflation continues to rise. They demanded that the administration extend the payment date and ensure a fair price for wheat.

The farmers came without any party banner and raised slogans against the district administration. They said when ministers and senior leaders visit, officials rush to receive them, but farmers are turned away.

They warned that if no senior officer met them within half an hour, the district administration would be held responsible for any further action.