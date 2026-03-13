Indore News: Vroom To Doom | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stationary vehicles parked on the Indore Bypass continue to pose a severe threat to road safety.

The stretch has witnessed several fatal accidents, primarily involving high-speed vehicles colliding with broken-down vehicles “parked” on the road.

This has brought the monitoring mechanism of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under serious scrutiny, as the authority is responsible for overseeing the task with removing snag-hit vehicles.

Atul Seth, member of the District Road Safety Committee, said, “Toll companies, specifically those operating under the NHAI, are duty-bound to provide 24/7 emergency and non-emergency roadside assistance on tolled stretches.

Their contracts include the removal of broken-down vehicles to safe locations, as free towing, ambulance, and patrol services are integral to highway maintenance. The NHAI should also develop lay-bys every 10–15 km where vehicles can park safely.”

Need for a Highway Patrolling Act in MP

Seth further said the state currently lacks a Highway Patrolling Act, which would establish a dedicated state highway police force to patrol roads and remove illegally parked vehicles. “States like Maharashtra and Gujarat already have such acts in place,” he said.

NHAI provides immediate assistance upon receiving info”

NHAI Project Director (PIU Indore) Pravin Yadav said, “We have removed most of the broken-down vehicles. However, in cases where the axle of a heavily loaded vehicle breaks down, it becomes extremely difficult to remove the same immediately. Our rapid patrol vehicles regularly travel on the highway and act quickly whenever such incidents are reported.”

He further said that several garages and washing centres operate in areas such as Nayta Mundla and Patthar Mohalla, where heavy vehicles are often parked along the road. “We have requested the local administration to remove such vehicles, as it is their responsibility,” he added.

Urging citizens to be more proactive, Yadav said, “Please inform the helpline (1033) and share the landmark or area; immediate assistance will be provided,” he said.

Police Warn Of Strict Action

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani said, “Drivers must ensure that vehicles are parked only at designated places during breakdowns and must use reflective tape, warning markers, or hazard lights to alert other commuters, failing which legal action will be taken.”

Additional DCP (Zone-2) Amrendra Singh said, “We strive to assist commuters and coordinate with beat staff and response teams whenever we receive information about vehicles breaking down on the road,” he said.

Recent accidents

March 12, 2026: Two persons, a driver and a cleaner, died after a mini truck collided with a parked trailer carrying an earthmover machine on the Bicholi Hapsi Bridge.

February 1, 2026: A 28-year-old man was killed when his speeding car crashed into a stationary dumper near Sampat pump

January 17, 2026: A 40-year-old transporter died after his car rammed a truck near the Sheraton Hotel.

January 9, 2026: Three people, including the daughter of former state Home Minister Bala Bachchan, were killed after their car hit a parked dumper near Tejaji Nagar Bridge.

August 7, 2025: An MUV carrying devotees crashed into a stationary truck near Bicholi Mardana Bridge, killing one youth and injuring 14 others.