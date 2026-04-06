MP News: Farmers Launch Indefinite Strike Under The Banner Of The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh In Bhikangaon | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh launched an indefinite strike on Sunday, starting the “Ghera Dalo–Dera Dalo” agitation to press for their four-point charter of demands.

The protest centres on alleged negligence and operational irregularities in the Binjalwada Irrigation Project. Farmers have demanded an impartial probe into the project and strict action against officials found responsible.

They have also sought resolution of issues in gram (chickpea) procurement, smooth functioning of procurement warehouses, immediate start of wheat procurement and extension of the society loan repayment deadline from March 30 to May 30.

District media in-charge Nitesh Singh Maurya said meetings were held in around 30 villages across Bhikangaon and Jhirnya to mobilise support. Villages including Machhalgaon, Banjar, Chiragpura, Malkheda, Nargaon and Bhatalpura participated, with over 10 farmers from each village joining the protest.

To sustain the agitation, 20 villages have taken responsibility for food arrangements on a rotational basis under the coordination of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh’s state youth wing.