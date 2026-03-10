MP News: Farmers Continue Protest Outside PHE Office Over Jal Jeevan Mission Issues | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by the National Farmers' Union against alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission and agricultural issues continued for the second day on Tuesday in Jhabua.

The protesting farmers spent the entire night at the protest site outside the PHE office, underscoring the seriousness of their demands.

The farmers lit a stove outside the PHE office, prepared food and ate together at the protest site. The protesters made it clear that they would not leave until satisfactory action was taken on their demands.

On Monday, a delegation of farmers met District Collector Neha Meena and presented their concerns.

The Collector took note of the complaints regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, directed the concerned officials and asked the farmers to provide a list of locations where irregularities were reported so that an investigation could be carried out.

Protest’s leader Paramjit Singh said the demonstration continued on Tuesday and farmers remained firm on their demands. He warned that if a solution was not found soon, the protest would continue indefinitely.