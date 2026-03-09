MP News: Farmer’s Body Found After Boat Capsizes | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 53-year-old farmer who drowned after a boat capsized in the Chambal River near Ranayra village under Shamgarh police station limits was recovered on Monday after an extensive 59-hour rescue operation.

The deceased was identified as Guman Singh, a resident of Ranayra village. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, around 6.30 am, when he was crossing the Chambal River in a small boat. The boat reportedly lost balance midstream and overturned, causing him to fall into deep water.

Following the incident, police and SDRF teams launched a search operation. Under the supervision of Chandwasa outpost in-charge Pramod Mahajan, police personnel and divers from Basai formed four separate teams and carried out an intensive search in the river for nearly three days.

According to information, Guman Singh had been crossing the river daily for the past several days to reach Lakhu Pipliya village, where he was engaged in opium crop harvesting work.

After over two days of continuous search, the body was finally spotted about 20 feet inside the river near the bank on Monday and later recovered by the police team.

Police conducted the necessary procedures and initiated further legal formalities before handing over the body to the family.