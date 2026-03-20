MP News: Family Alleges Actress Monalisa Missing In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The family of Maheshwar-based actress Monalisa Bhosale has alleged that she is missing and may have been lured under the pretext of securing film roles.

Hundreds of members of the Banjara community, accompanied by BJP mandal president Vikram Patel, visited the SDOP office on Friday to express concern over her disappearance.

Monalisa’s aunt, her father’s elder brother’s wife, told the media that the family’s lack of education made them vulnerable to exploitation. She alleged that Monalisa was promised opportunities to become a major actress but was instead manipulated.

She said, “We are simple, straightforward people; we never imagined that something like this would happen to our daughter in the name of securing work. She was lured away and what is currently visible on social media is merely part of a well-orchestrated conspiracy.”

DSP Shweta Shukla met the family for several hours, recorded their statements and confirmed that police are examining video footage of the marriage ceremony. She said police are also tracing the agency or contacts who allegedly made false promises regarding film work.

BJP mandal president Vikram Patel alleged the involvement of an “international syndicate,” citing influential individuals in the video and elaborate wedding arrangements. He demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the temple where the marriage took place to clarify the circumstances.