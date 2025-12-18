 MP News: Failure In Verifying Reports Lead To Election Blunder In Maheshwar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Failure In Verifying Reports Lead To Election Blunder In Maheshwar

MP News: Failure In Verifying Reports Lead To Election Blunder In Maheshwar

A major administrative blunder came to light in Maheshwar Janpad Panchayat as a by-election was held in the wrong ward. According to information, following the death of the member from ward no 7, a by-election was supposed to be conducted there. However, officials mistakenly issued the election notification for ward no 9.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
A major administrative blunder came to light in Maheshwar Janpad Panchayat as a by-election was held in the wrong ward. According to information, following the death of the member from ward no 7, a by-election was supposed to be conducted there. However, officials mistakenly issued the election notification for ward no 9. |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A major administrative blunder came to light in Maheshwar Janpad Panchayat as a by-election was held in the wrong ward. According to information, following the death of the member from ward no 7, a by-election was supposed to be conducted there. However, officials mistakenly issued the election notification for ward no 9.

The mistake went unnoticed until nominations were filed. Only one candidate, Abhay Singh Bariya, submitted his nomination for ward 9 and was declared elected unopposed. BJP leaders, including mandal president Vikram Patel and janpad president Ashok Dawar, even celebrated the victory for development. Later, it was discovered that Ward 9 was already filled and the election was entirely invalid.

Read Also
Indore News: Couple's Body Recovered After 15 Days From Lasudia Residence; Investigation On
article-image

As per reports, the error occurred due to a failure in verifying reports, haste in issuing the notification and confusion between ward 7 and ward 9 files. The collector immediately cancelled the election by terming it a “gross administrative lapse.” Two employees including Ajay Verma and Ramalal Barsena were suspended.

Verma, assistant grade-3, was attached to Barwaha Janpad Panchayat and Barsena, block panchayat officer in-charge, was suspended. CEO Akash Singh said, “This is serious negligence. The election for ward 9 was conducted based on an incorrect report, which has now been cancelled. Two guilty employees have been suspended. Steps are being taken to prevent such mistakes in the future.” The incident raised concerns over the credibility and efficiency of the local electoral process in Maheshwar.

FPJ Shorts
'Bad Decision After Drinking': Former Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Kiss Cam Scandal
'Bad Decision After Drinking': Former Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Kiss Cam Scandal
Panvel Municipal Corporation Completes Preparations To Ensure Free, Fair, And Smooth Elections
Panvel Municipal Corporation Completes Preparations To Ensure Free, Fair, And Smooth Elections
'They Were Hungry, Tired...': Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her New Cats, Reveals They Were Strays
'They Were Hungry, Tired...': Jacqueline Fernandez Introduces Her New Cats, Reveals They Were Strays
NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case
NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate Resigns After Conviction In Government Flat Allotment Forgery Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Government Reveals 3-Year Budget Plan

MP News: State Government Reveals 3-Year Budget Plan

MP News: Failure In Verifying Reports Lead To Election Blunder In Maheshwar

MP News: Failure In Verifying Reports Lead To Election Blunder In Maheshwar

MP News: Tanker Collision Kills Mother And Son In Badnawar

MP News: Tanker Collision Kills Mother And Son In Badnawar

Tiger Activity Surges In Indore Forest Division During AITE 2026 Survey

Tiger Activity Surges In Indore Forest Division During AITE 2026 Survey

All India Tiger Estimation 2026: Choral Records Highest 18 Tiger Pugmark Signs; Mhow Follows

All India Tiger Estimation 2026: Choral Records Highest 18 Tiger Pugmark Signs; Mhow Follows