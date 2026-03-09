MP News: Factory Worker Dies On Duty, Kin Seek Compensation | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died allegedly while working in a gold crush factory in Sagarana area of Neemuch district on Monday. The police registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted at the district hospital on Tuesday.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Jai Ram Gupta (50), a resident of Raghunathpur Badwa in Siwan district of Bihar. He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition by factory employee Rajendra Sharma, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Gupta worked as a labourer at the gold crush factory in Sagarana and had reported for duty as usual on Monday morning. While working, his health suddenly deteriorated. The factory management rushed him to Gyanodaya Multi-Speciality Hospital for treatment, but the doctors were unable to save him.

After factory officials informed police about Gupta’s death, his body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

Gupta lived near the factory with his nephew Sumit, who runs a mobile shop nearby. Family members said he was the breadwinner and is survived by two young daughters.

Relatives demanded compensation from the factory management.