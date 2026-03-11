MP News: Extortion Complaint Filed Against Congress Block President | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A political controversy has erupted in Neemuch after a man filed a complaint at the Cantt police station on Tuesday against Congress block president Monu Locks, alleging extortion.

The complainant, identified as Swapnil Gattani, runs a fast-food stall outside the Congress office at Gandhi Bhavan. He reached the police station with his cancer-stricken mother to submit the complaint.

Gattani alleged that he is being forced to pay Rs 2,000 to 3,000 every month as rent to operate his stall. He further claimed that similar amounts are being collected from several other vendors in the area.

According to the complaint, when he opposed the alleged demand, he was abused and threatened with death.

Gattani also alleged that a municipal employee, Yogesh Tankwal, was issuing receipts in incorrect names under pressure.

As part of the complaint, Gattani submitted two audio clips to the police as evidence. In the purported recordings, a conversation about collecting money in the name of maintenance of Gandhi Bhavan can be heard.

The name of district Congress president Tarun Bhaiya is also mentioned in the audio, though this has not been officially confirmed by the police.

Monu Locks has denied all the allegations and described the complainant as a criminal.

Cantt police said they are examining the complaint and verifying the authenticity of the audio clips as part of the investigation.