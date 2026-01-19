 MP News: Ensure Water Drawn From Gandhi Sagar Dam For Ratlam Is As Per Rules; MP Sudhir Gupta To Officials
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ensure Water Drawn From Gandhi Sagar Dam For Ratlam Is As Per Rules; MP Sudhir Gupta To Officials | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP Sudhir Gupta directed the state water resources department to ensure that the decisions taken for drawing water from Gandhi Sagar Dam for Ratlam district are as per the approved plan, during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. 

The meeting was convened at the Collectorate auditorium in Jabalpur on Sunday.

During the meeting, the MP directed the executive engineer of the water resources department to implement decisions taken for drawing water from Gandhi Sagar Dam for Ratlam district as per the approved plan.

article-image

Gupta also instructed officials to ensure that the roads damaged while laying water pipelines are repaired. A special team was formed to investigate road damage and disrupted BSNL cables in villages, and officials were instructed to submit a detailed report to the government.

He directed concerned officials to focus on road widening, shifting of electricity poles, removal of encroachments and planting saplings on a priority basis. He also instructed that ambulance services equipped with health facilities must be available at all toll plazas.

While reviewing the agriculture department, Gupta directed the Agriculture deputy director to provide soil testing training to youth at government-identified shops and institutions. He said soil testing should be conducted in every farmer’s field in accordance with government targets, as 2026 is being observed as the Year of Agriculture. He also called for mandatory soil testing of at least 30 farmers’ fields in each gram panchayat.

The meeting was attended by MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, Cabinet Minister Chaitanya Kasyap, Mayor Prahlad Patel, local MLAs, senior district officials and DISHA committee members.

