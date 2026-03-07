MP News: Dry Weather, Winds Fuel Forest Fires Across Bagli Range | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Fires wreaked havoc at 10 locations across the Bagli forest division on Saturday, impacting areas like Beedgaon, Barjhai, Jatashankar, Khamkhedi and Jinwani.

As per reports, flames and thick smoke were visible from a distance in affected areas.

Officials said the situation remains worrying as flames have been reappearing at some places even after the fire was brought under control. The forests in the Bagli region are known for valuable trees such as teak and mahua, raising concerns about possible damage to vegetation and wildlife.

Forest officials said the ongoing dry season has left large quantities of fallen leaves on the ground, which are highly combustible. Rising temperatures and strong winds have further accelerated the spread of fires.

Sources also indicated that in some places fires may have been deliberately set either to clear land for illegal encroachments or to collect mahua flowers.

SDO Ankit Jamod said information about fires was received from several locations. Forest staff reached the affected areas with fire kits and managed to control the blaze in Barjhai Ghat. However, the absence of fire watchers and limited resources has made monitoring and firefighting difficult this year.