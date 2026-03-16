MP News: DJ Vehicle Seized At Wedding In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police team on Sunday afternoon seized an unregistered Eicher vehicle fitted with a DJ system at a marriage ceremony in Dumpada village near Jhabua. The action followed prohibitory orders issued by Collector Neha Meena banning DJs at wedding ceremonies.

The action was taken around 3 pm under the leadership of station in-charge RC Bhaskare after loud music was reported during a Nautra ceremony outside the residence of Shambhu.

Police recovered eight large DJ speakers, four amplifier machines and a Kirloskar generator from the vehicle. The equipment is estimated to be worth about Rs 12 lakh.

The operator, Ashwin Damor, 23, a resident of Kardawad Badi, allegedly tried to flee after spotting the police but was apprehended by the team.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 223B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 7 and 15 of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act.

In a similar action on Saturday night, the Pitol outpost team seized another DJ vehicle in Koyadhariya village and registered a case against the owner, Badu Bhuriya.