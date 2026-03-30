MP News: District-Level Training Held For Navankur Institutions In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day district-level meeting-cum-training programme for Navankur institutions was organised at a horticulture nursery under the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad for the financial year 2025-26.

Representatives from 62 institutions across 13 development blocks participated in the programme and received practical training in horticulture and plant cultivation.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Neeraj Kumar Sawariya, Horticulture Development Officer Ratan Singh Patel, Divisional Coordinator Amit Shah and District Coordinator Navneet Ratnakar attended the programme.

During the session, officials reviewed the functioning of Navankur institutions and guided activities such as nursery establishment, water conservation and plantation drives.

Sawariya explained techniques including grafting, plant cutting, soil filling and seasonal plantation methods. He also highlighted ways to make horticulture commercially viable and informed participants about government subsidies for farming and horticulture.

Around 80 participants attended the programme, which also included a field visit to the nursery for practical demonstrations.