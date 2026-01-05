 MP News: District Hosts First Asian Waterbird Census In Nepanagar
The survey was scheduled for January 3 and 4, but the entire survey was completed in a single day on January 3. Ten teams, each comprising of four forest personnel, conducted observations using the e-Bird mobile application between 8 am and 4 pm. Bhagwant Sagar reservoir emerged as the most species-rich site.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: District Hosts First Asian Waterbird Census In Nepanagar

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Asian Waterbird Census 2026, in total, 1,960 birds were recorded across the 10 surveyed water bodies of Burhanpur district. The survey was supported by the Forest Department and a private agency.

This marked as the first such survey in the state aimed for collecting data on waterbird presence and diversity to support future conservation efforts.

The survey recorded a rich variety of avian life, with most Asian waterbird species found in the district. 73 species and 710 birds including several migratory species were documented at Bhagwant Sagar Dam alone.

Nepanagar SDO Vikram Suliya said many bird species are declining, making such surveys vital for long-term conservation planning. He added that the data will guide protection measures, while the Forest Department is also preparing to install around 250 camera traps to monitor tiger movement in the district.

