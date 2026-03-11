MP News: District Agriculture Fair Opens In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day district-level agricultural science fair and exhibition was inaugurated at the Agricultural Produce Market in Aalirajpur on Tuesday.

The event is being organised by the Farmer Welfare and Agricultural Development Department in collaboration with the district administration on March 11 and 12.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Neetu Mathur urged farmers to increase their income by adopting allied activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries and poultry along with traditional farming.

Mathur said Aalirajpur district has been selected under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

She also encouraged farmers to cultivate millets, noting that the demand and market prices for millets are currently high.

The Collector appealed to farmers to participate in the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan beginning on March 19, which will include activities such as construction of farm ponds and recharge pits to conserve water.

Around 10 government departments set up exhibition stalls at the fair, displaying information on organic farming, improved vegetable varieties, fish farming, animal husbandry and modern agricultural equipment.

During the programme, farmers were also given cheques for drip irrigation grants under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Progressive farmers were honoured for their contributions to agriculture.

District Panchayat president Hazri Bai Kharat, district president Maku Parwal and a large number of farmers attended the programme.