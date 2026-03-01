MP News: District Admin Bats For Clean, Eco-Friendly Holi This Year |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua collector Neha Meena on Saturday urged citizens to join the “clean and healthy Holi” campaign and use cow dung instead of firewood for Holika Dahan this year.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to celebrate Holi with the message of environmental protection and social unity this year

Meena urged district residents and organisations to actively participate in the campaign. She said that by using cow dung cakes instead of wood during Holika Dahan, people can protect the environment and save natural resources.

Under the campaign, free registration for all public Holika Dahan events held in the district has been arranged through panchayats and urban bodies. Organisations that organise Holika Dahan using only cow dung will be felicitated at the district-level and will also receive government incentives.

Meena also appealed to citizens to play Holi with natural and herbal colours, save water and not apply colours on animals and birds. She asked people to stay away from hooliganism and celebrate the festival in a peaceful and harmonious way.