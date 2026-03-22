MP News: Dhar Holds ‘Plug Run’ For Cleanliness Drive In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Municipality organised its Plug Run 2026 on Sunday morning as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2026 campaign.

The run began from Lal Bagh complex and concluded at Indore Naka, with participants collecting litter along the route to promote cleanliness among residents and shopkeepers.

CMO Kunwar Vishwanath Singh walked through the vegetable and main markets during the drive and interacted with shoppers. He urged citizens to carry cloth bags while shopping and highlighted the harmful impact of single-use plastic on the environment and the city’s cleanliness ranking.

CMO calls for public participation

Singh appealed to social organisations and prominent citizens to take part in future cleanliness drives. He said the Municipal Council would extend support to any group willing to contribute to the cause.

Dhar Mashal Yatra Marks 25th Year, Procession Today

Dhar’s Shaheed Kranti Mashal Yatra will enter its 25th year this time and will be organised on a larger scale than before.

The procession, which began as a simple bullock-cart rally, has grown into a city-wide torch march over the years. This year, around 900 volunteers participated in preparatory meetings held across 200 localities.

Route and programme details

The rally will begin at 6 pm on Monday from the Bus Stand and pass through Pattha Chaupati, Nalcha Darwaza, Rajwada and Jawahar Marg before concluding at Shaheed Chowk.

Families of martyrs will be welcomed and honoured at 12 points along the route. Lamps will be lit in their memory at the final venue, followed by a fireworks display.

Dignitaries to attend event

Descendants of Sukhdev, Rajguru and Ashfaq Ullah Khan will attend as special guests. Retired judge Anil Verma will deliver the keynote address.

“This event does not belong to one person. It belongs to every ordinary citizen of this city,” said Rajiv Yadav, convener.