Indore News: Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana Benefits Over 3.34 Million Households, ₹156 Crore Given As Subsidy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is implementing the state government’s flagship Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, benefiting millions of domestic consumers across the Malwa-Nimar region.

During the latest billing cycle, nearly 3.341 million households availed benefits under the scheme and received electricity at a highly subsidised rate of ?1 per unit for the first 100 units. The Government of Madhya Pradesh provided a total subsidy of ?156 crore for the month.

Among the 15 districts covered by the power distribution company, Indore recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with around 520,000 consumers receiving subsidies worth about ?20 crore.

Other districts also reported significant participation, including Dhar with 315,000 consumers, Ujjain with 308,000, Khargone with 294,000, Ratlam with 254,000, Dewas with 224,000, Mandsaur with 238,000, Barwani with 213,000, and Jhabua, where nearly 200,000 consumers benefited.