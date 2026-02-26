MP News: Day After Receiving Measles Vaccine, Infant Dies, Toddler Hospitalised In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-month-old boy died on Wednesday night a day after allegedly being administered a Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine at an Anganwadi centre under Bilpank police station area in Ratlam district.

As per reports, another child, aged 1.5 years, who was vaccinated at the same time was hospitalised after falling sick.

On Tuesday afternoon, four children were vaccinated for measles and rubella at the Anganwadi centre in Nayakheda village, between 12.30 and 1 pm.

Among them was 10-month-old Priyanshu Malviya, who was given three injections — two in the arm and one in the thigh. Within an hour of vaccination, Priyanshu reportedly started vomiting and displaying symptoms of diarrhoea. Nityanshu Malviya, who was vaccinated in the same time slot, also developed similar symptoms and was hospitalised.

As Priyanshu’s condition worsened, his family took him to Dharad Health Centre, where doctors referred them to Ratlam. The family reached Ratlam Medical College around 3 pm, but doctors declared the child dead on arrival.

Priyanshu’s father Dharmendra Malviya said his son had never been seriously ill before and alleged that timely treatment could have saved his life.

CMHO Dr Sandhya Belsare said a postmortem examination has been conducted and the viscera have been preserved. The cause of death will be known only after the viscera report arrives, she added.

The district adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) committee is conducting a detailed investigation and the vaccine vial has been sent for testing as per protocol.

Health officials stated that the same measles-rubella vaccine was administered in 10 villages in Dharad, covering 18 children in total but no other child has reported any health issue so far.