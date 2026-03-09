MP News: Day After Attack On Officials, Demolition Drive Resumes On Disputed Land In Gujri | Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after local residents allegedly pelted stones at an administrative team during an anti-encroachment drive on a property reportedly purchased by the family members of Dharampuri MLA Kalu Singh Thakur, officials razed illegal structures on the disputed land amid tight security, in Gujri area of Dhar on Sunday.

As per reports, the drive was conducted in Sirsodiya village of Gujri area under the Dhamnod police station limits.

Administrative and revenue teams, accompanied by heavy police force, removed several alleged illegal structures and houses from the disputed land using bulldozers.

During Saturday’s operation, some villagers allegedly pelted stones at the administrative team in protest. Dhamnod police station in-charge Praveen Thakre and a woman police constable were injured in the incident, while the window panes of the tehsildar’s official vehicle were also damaged.

Following the incident, authorities returned to the site on Sunday with more security and resumed the demolition drive.

Villagers claimed they had been living on the land for decades and alleged that they were not given prior notice before the action. However, ASP Vijay Dawar said the encroachment was on private property, and the action was taken following a court order.

Security arrangements included deployment of 18 station house officers, seven gazetted officers and a large police force to prevent any untoward situation.