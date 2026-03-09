Indore News: City Superchargers To Organise 10K Colour Run On March 29 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Superchargers group will organise its 10K Colour Run on March 29 with a new format and route aimed at promoting fitness and community participation.

The event seeks to bring together running enthusiasts and encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle through regular running.

Group president advocate Nitin Singh Bhati said the run will provide a platform for fitness lovers and motivate more citizens to include running in their daily routine.

Secretary Dr Subhash Masih said the event will be organised as per international standards in three categories: 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.

Both the 10 km and 5 km races will be timed, and the organisers claim the 5 km race is the only timed run of its kind in Central India.

Women participants have shown strong enthusiasm. Veteran runner Meera Razdan, marathon podium finisher Karuna Borkar and marathon runner Dr Sunita Gokhale continue to inspire many, especially senior citizens preparing to take part in the run.