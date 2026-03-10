MP News: CRS Inspects Malhargarh–Mandsaur Rail Doubling Section | FP Photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The doubling of the railway track between Malhargarh and Mandsaur, part of the Ratlam-Neemuch section, is nearing completion. On Tuesday, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) E Srinivas inspected the entire section, including Pipaliya station.

He was accompanied by Ratlam Division DRM Ashwini Kumar, around 20 divisional officials and several railway employees.

The CRS arrived at Piplia station at noon and inspected the station office, signalling system, electronic interlocking system and other technical facilities. He asked Station Superintendent Shankarlal Meena several questions about the technical systems during a seven-minute discussion.

He also instructed officials to thoroughly train all station staff on every technical system to avoid errors or negligence during operations. After spending about one hour at the station, Srinivas also planted a tree in the garden outside the station premises.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas said the doubling work between Malhargarh, Piplia and Mandsaur stations has been completed. His team is currently testing the track, signalling and other technical systems.

A speed trial will be conducted on March 11, during which trains will run at a speed of around 120 kmph. He urged citizens to stay away from the railway tracks during the trial.

The new track covers approximately 24 km from kilometre 267.852 to 291.205 and uses modern electronic interlocking systems, TRD work and advanced electrical systems. The CRS inspection was conducted via motor trolley from Malhargarh. Final approval for regular train operations will be given only after the CRS submits its inspection and speed trial report.