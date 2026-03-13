MP News: Crop Fire Incidents Due To Overhead Powerlines, Says Farmers

MP News: Crop Fire Incidents Due To Overhead Powerlines; Farmers | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a wheat crop stored in a farmer’s field in Karnali Jagir village under the Sitamau police station area on Friday. Farmers in the area have raised concerns over recurring crop fire incidents during the harvest season.

Farmers managed to control the blaze using their own resources before it could spread further and cause extensive damage.

According to residents, incidents of fire in wheat fields have been increasing in recent days. Farmers attribute many of these cases to short circuits caused by overhead power lines swaying during strong winds. Several farmers in the region have already suffered heavy losses as standing crops and harvested wheat caught fire under similar circumstances.

The situation has exposed the lack of adequate firefighting facilities in rural and Panchayat areas. In many villages, farmers are compelled to rely on their own efforts and equipment to control fires during such emergencies. However, they often struggle to prevent large-scale damage.

In response to the rising incidents and repeated demands from farmers, the electricity distribution company revised the irrigation feeder schedule. Effective from Saturday, the Afzalpur, Laduna, Chikla, and Titrod irrigation feeders will operate from 5:15 am to 11:15 am and from 9:15 pm to 1:15 am for a limited period.