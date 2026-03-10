MP News: Crackdown Against Illegal Liquor In Neemuch, 41 Arrested In 35 Cases | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a district-wide crackdown against illegal liquor, 41 persons were arrested in alleged connection with 35 cases registered during a special police drive on Monday night.

Police teams conducted coordinated raids across several police station areas and seized a large quantity of illicit liquor.

The campaign, part of a statewide drive against illegal liquor and narcotics, was conducted under the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the police headquarters.

SP Ankit Jaiswal supervised the operation, while ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya guided the campaign.

As part of the campaign, Neemuch Cantt police registered five cases under the Excise Act and arrested five accused. Police seized 16.02 litres of country-made liquor and 31 beer cans.

Neemuch city police arrested an accused, identified as Yashwant of Jhulka, after raiding a hotel located at the bus stand. Police recovered 81.170 litres of foreign liquor. Similar operations were carried out under Jeeran, Manasa, Kukdeshwar, Rampura, Jawad and other areas.

Police registered all cases under the Excise Act and continued further investigation is on to identify other individuals involved in the illegal liquor network.