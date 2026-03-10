Indore News: India Post’s Gen-Z Makeover | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an era where Gen-Z lives online and traditional post offices rarely feature in their daily lives, India Post is trying a fresh approach to reconnect with young people.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday inaugurated the state’s first university-based Gen-Z-themed post office at its UTD campus on Khandwa Road in Indore.

Designed to resemble a cafe rather than a conventional postal counter, the renovated space features vibrant wallpapers, modern interiors, bookshelves, a game zone, a violin placed in the corner and a coffee machine.

The idea is to create a relaxed environment where students can sit, read and interact while learning about postal services. The post office has been functioning in a single room at the UTD campus since 2012 but has now been transformed with a contemporary look both inside and outside.

Postal officials said the initiative aims to strengthen youth engagement with India Post while introducing them to its evolving digital services in the age of artificial intelligence. City saw its first Gen-Z post office last year at IIM Indore.

The Gen Z Post Office inaugurated on Monday by post-master general Preeti Agrawal in the presence of DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai and former MP Cricket Association joint secretary Siddhyani Patni.

Senior superintendent of Post Offices Shivanshu Kumar said the facility offers digital services along with books, newspapers, indoor games and tea and coffee dispensers. A special cover celebrating India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory was also unveiled during the event.