MP News: Couple Injured In Head-On Crash On Bridge In Piplia Mandi | FP Photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A couple on a scooter was seriously injured on Saturday night after a speeding car hit them head-on on the railway bridge in Piplia Mandi.

Suresh Porwal, 50, of Mahatma Gandhi Marg, was returning home with his wife Neetu from Chopati when a car coming from the opposite direction struck their scooter directly. Both were thrown onto the road and the scooter was completely wrecked.

Bystanders rushed to help and took the couple to the government hospital, where they received first aid. Given the severity of their injuries, both were referred to Mandsaur District Hospital.

Doctors there found Suresh's condition critical and sent him to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment, where he is currently being cared for. Neetu's injuries were less severe and she is being treated in Mandsaur.

Police reached the spot, inspected the site and started legal proceedings. The driver of the car fled and is being searched. Traffic on the bridge was disrupted briefly but was restored with help from police and locals.

Toddler drowns in water bucket

An 18-month-old boy died on Sunday after falling head-first into a water-filled bucket left outside his home in Ayodhya Basti, Ward Number 8, Piplia Mandi. The child, Kartik Nayak, son of Rahul Nayak of Talaai ki Pal area, was playing outside while family members were busy with household work inside.

The toddler wandered to a bucket full of water kept outside, lost his balance and toppled in. Too young to pull himself out, he stopped breathing within minutes. The family found him head-down in the bucket when they came looking for him. They rushed him to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the danger that open water containers pose to small children at home. Residents say buckets, tanks and tubs filled with water must be kept covered and out of reach when young children are around.