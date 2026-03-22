Indore News: Industrialists Warn Of Workers’ Migration Due To LPG Shortage | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shortage of LPG supply in the Pithampur industrial area may force migrant workers without local gas connections in their own names to migrate.

To address this issue, authorities should arrange smaller gas cylinders for the workforce, as the working class predominantly uses these.

Industrialists from the Pithampur industrial area raised the issue at a meeting convened by Himanshu Prajapati, Executive Director, MPIDC Indore Regional Office, on Saturday.

The meeting took place at Niryat Bhawan, SEZ Phase-2, Pithampur. More than 70 industrialists, along with canteen service providers operating within various industries, attended.

Participants discussed ongoing issues related to LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and PNG (piped natural gas) in the Pithampur region. Industrialists highlighted the lack of regular LPG supply for in-house canteens, which has adversely affected operations. Canteen service providers also raised the same concern.

Industrialists also stated that earlier, authorities supplied PNG at a concessional rate of up to 80% of average consumption. The limit has now been reduced to 65%. They requested restoration of the concessional supply limit to 80% to ensure uninterrupted industrial operations. Industries also shared data on PNG demand during the meeting.

Representatives from Naveria Gas and Avantika Gas Limited (AGL) attended the meeting and discussed the issues in detail.

Taking note of stakeholders’ concerns and suggestions, Prajapati assured a speedy resolution through coordination with the concerned agencies. He said MPIDC remains committed to ensuring smooth industrial operations and protecting workers' interests.