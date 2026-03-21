Indore News: Three-Day Continuing Medical Education On Fetal Medicine Begins At IRCAD India | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Continuing Medical Education programme on fetal medicine began at IRCAD India, located within the campus of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore. The event has brought together experts to discuss advancements in fetal imaging and prenatal care.

Addressing the inaugural session, Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari highlighted the rapid growth of fetal imaging due to advances in technology and medical resources.

He said improved imaging techniques are aiding early diagnosis, counselling and management of fetal and neonatal health conditions. He also stressed the importance of continuous academic exchange and skill development for radiologists involved in prenatal imaging.

The CME is being organised by the Department of Radiodiagnosis of Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute in collaboration with the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association. The programme includes lectures, hands-on training sessions, live demonstrations and interactive discussions aimed at enhancing theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Experts at the event said advancements in fetal medicine are playing a key role in reducing mortality among fetuses, newborns and mothers during pregnancy and childbirth.

Organising chairperson Dr Shweta Bhandari said every fetus and newborn life is valuable and any loss is unfortunate. She added that the conference focuses on critical stages from the later months of pregnancy to delivery, with attention to abnormalities related to vital organs such as the heart, kidneys and liver.