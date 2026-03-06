MP News: Congress Leaders ‘Sow’ Milk Packets In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged an unusual protest in Malhargarh in Mandsaur district on Thursday against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over his recent remark about increasing the “area of milk production”.

During the demonstration, farmers and Congress workers symbolically ‘sowed’ milk packets in a field to mock the statement. State Congress Secretary Parshuram Sisodiya led the protest along with former Malhargarh Block Congress President Anil Sharma and several local party members.

Congress leaders brought packets of milk to the farmland. They planted them in the soil, calling it a symbolic protest against what they described as an unrealistic and insensitive remark by the Chief Minister.

Speaking during the protest, Sisodiya alleged that the Chief Minister has been making contradictory statements on agriculture and farming practices. He said milk does not have a cultivation area like crops and is instead produced through livestock such as cows, buffaloes and goats.

Sharma said farmers are already struggling with several issues, including not receiving fair prices for their produce, and such remarks only add to their frustration.

Several Congress leaders, workers and farmers from the region participated in the protest.