MP News: Complaint Filed After 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Host Amitabh Bachchan Calls Industrial City Nagda A 'Village'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An episode of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sparked controversy after host Amitabh Bachchan described Nagda as a small village reeling under water shortage in Madhya Pradesh.

The episode was aired on December 23, 2025, and the locals have raised strong objections against the comment, stating that it was an attempt to ruined the city's industrial image.

Notably, Nagda is an industrial city and municipality in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. The complaint stated that calling it a 'small village' is unfair to its residents and the place's identity.

A complaint has been filed in the Nagda Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court. The court accepted the complaint and directed the case to be registered in the CIS (Case Information System) and the relevant police station to submit a report.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 9.

CEO of channel network also made a party

Local resident and advocate Laxman Sundara has filed an application in court seeking registration of a complaint against KBC host Amitabh Bachchan as well as channel network CEO Gaurav Banerjee. Further action in the case will be decided after the next court hearing.

Allegations of tarnishing the city's image

Advocates Rajesh Mandwariya (Alot) and Deepmala Awana (Nagda), representing the case, stated that misleading information about the city of Nagda was presented on such a major national programme, which has damaged the city's image. According to advocate Jaina Shrimal, the programme described Nagda as a small village and water-scarce, which is factually incorrect.

All about Nagda

The complaint stated that Nagda is a major railway junction in the Malwa region, with a population of over 150,000. It has emerged as an industrial city. It further stated that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced three times to make Nagda a district.