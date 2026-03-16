MP News: Collector's Directives On Drinking Water, Wheat Procurement | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aditi Garg issued strict instructions regarding drinking water supply, wheat procurement preparations and sanitation activities during the weekly inter-departmental review meeting at Sushasan Bhawan in Mandsaur on Monday.

The Collector directed that all private water suppliers in the district must obtain prior permission from the Public Health Engineering Department before supplying water. No supplier will be allowed to distribute water without official approval.

She said water quality must be verified and tested according to prescribed standards and warned that an FIR would be registered against suppliers found providing unsafe or contaminated water.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were instructed to hold meetings with water suppliers and ensure compliance with the rules.

In view of the upcoming summer season, officials were also directed to strengthen drinking water arrangements, ensure tanker availability and maintain regular cleaning of water tanks and sources. The Collector also asked authorities to carry out GIS mapping of all water sources in the district.

Reviewing preparations for wheat procurement, Garg said procurement at the Minimum Support Price would begin from April 1. Officials were instructed to ensure adequate gunny bags and verify procurement centres.

She also directed officials to develop model villages under the cleanliness survey and ensure quick resolution of complaints registered on the Chief Minister Helpline.