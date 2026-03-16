Indore News: DCP Reviews Rajwada Traffic Flow, Urges Traders To Follow Parking Rules | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police team, led by DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, on Sunday inspected the main markets in the Rajwada area to review the traffic situation and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

During the inspection, the team visited busy market areas including Rajwada, Sarafa, Kapda Market, Khajuri Bazar and Subhash Chowk, as well as nearby parking areas. Officials checked traffic flow, parking arrangements and facilities available to citizens. The DCP also interacted with traders and representatives of market associations during the visit.

He appealed to shopkeepers and citizens to cooperate in maintaining better traffic management. Traders were asked to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas.

He clarified that vehicles parked outside shops for an extended period would be treated as illegal parking. People and traders can report such vehicles on the traffic police WhatsApp helpline number 7049107620, after which action will be taken.

1,742 riders fined during helmet drive

Under the Wear Helmet Stay Safe campaign, traffic management police acted against two-wheeler riders who were not wearing helmets. During a special drive on Saturday, action was taken against 1,742 riders for violating helmet rules.

Officials said the drive was launched to reduce deaths from head injuries in road accidents and to raise awareness of road safety among citizens. Traffic police teams carried out the drive at several major intersections including Palasia, Vijay Nagar, Mhow Naka, Chanakyapuri and Bhanwarkuan areas.