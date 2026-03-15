Indore News: Actor Vijayendra Ghatge Seeks Police Protection Over Land Dispute | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A land dispute in Indore's Jambudi Hapsi area has prompted film actor Vijayendra Ghatge to seek police protection, citing threats from alleged encroachers. Ghatge has also filed a petition in court expressing concern about his safety while visiting the disputed property.

Following the court's directions, police have begun action in the matter and recorded Ghatge's statement at the Police Commissioner's office. The actor visited the office along with his lawyers and met Police Commissioner Santosh Singh to present his concerns.

Ghatge informed police that he feels threatened by people currently occupying the land in Jambudi Hapsi whenever he attempts to visit it. According to him, the land legally belongs to him and was earlier given to a person for agricultural use. However, he alleged that the individual and his family later took illegal possession of the property.

Police officials said the investigation has been assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani said that a report regarding security arrangements for the actor is being prepared while the matter remains under investigation.