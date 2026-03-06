MP News: Collector Urges Self-Reliance For Cow Shelters | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena on Friday convened a meeting with operators of government and private cow shelters to promote their development and economic self-reliance as part of the State Government's Farmer Welfare Year 2026.

She stressed the production of cow dung-based products and the adoption of innovative technologies to strengthen rural livelihoods.

The Collector encouraged operators to produce cow dung cakes, organic fertilisers and vermicompost, noting their rising demand and environmental benefits. She also suggested using cow dung products as alternatives to wood in religious ceremonies to support environmental conservation.

Officials announced coordination with Ahilya Mata Gaushala in Indore. Operators from Jhabua will visit the Indore shelter to learn and implement best practices in production and shelter management.

Collector Meena directed the Animal Husbandry Department and Agriculture Department, along with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, to provide technical guidance, organise training programmes and facilitate distribution of organic products to farmers.

She also instructed the Deputy Director to register unregistered shelters so they can access government schemes. Model shelters in Raipuriya, Kalyanpura and Naugaon will include participation of women from NRLM self-help groups.

Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Deputy Director Dr AS Diwakar and other officials attended the meeting.\