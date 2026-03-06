MP News: Collector Reviews Drinking Water Schemes In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur on Friday reviewed the status of water structures, the tap water scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and drinking water supply across the district during a meeting held at the Collectorate.

Chief Executive Officer Sanghmitra Gautam, Executive Engineer SR Meda, MP Jal Nigam General Manager Kuldeep Singh, CMOs of municipal councils and other officials attended the meeting.

Collector Mathur directed CMOs to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in urban areas during the summer and stressed that no drinking water crisis should arise.

She reviewed the Alirajpur Rural Group Water Scheme, which provides clean drinking water to 774,109 people in 539 villages, and expressed concern over delays in water treatment plants and intake well projects. She instructed Jal Nigam officials to expedite the work.

The Public Health Engineering Department reported that 16,842 hand pumps have been installed, of which 16,583 are operational. The department also informed that 120 out of 158 tap water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission have been completed, providing tap water connections to 58,373 families. Tube well targets for 2025-26 have been achieved 100%.

Collector Mathur directed officials to take suo motu action on complaints, repair damaged hand pumps immediately, provide alternative water sources where needed and establish control rooms at all zila panchayat levels for daily monitoring of drinking water issues.