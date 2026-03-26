 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Pension & Sambal Yojana Funds; 63K Beneficiaries Receive ₹3.82 Crore In Jhabua
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HomeIndoreMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Pension & Sambal Yojana Funds; 63K Beneficiaries Receive ₹3.82 Crore In Jhabua

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Pension & Sambal Yojana Funds; 63K Beneficiaries Receive ₹3.82 Crore In Jhabua

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred funds to social security pension and Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana beneficiaries via a single-click digital system. Over 32 lakh pensioners statewide received Rs 463 crore, while Sambal Yojana provided Rs 157 crore to 7,000 workers. In Jhabua alone, 63,000 pensioners got Rs 3.82 crore, and 174 Sambal beneficiaries received Rs 3.68 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Pension & Sambal Yojana Funds; 63K Beneficiaries Receive ₹3.82 Crore In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred funds to beneficiaries under social security pension schemes and the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana through a single-click digital system from Chhindwara district.

Under schemes of the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department, more than 32 lakh beneficiaries across the state received over Rs 463 crore for February, paid in March 2026.

Under the Labour department’s Sambal Yojana, the government provided ex gratia assistance of over Rs 157 crore to more than 7,000 workers.

The administration webcast the programme at the Collector's Office in Jhabua. Deputy Director of the Social Justice Department Pankaj Sanwale and Assistant Labour Officer Nilesh Damor attended the event along with beneficiaries. Authorities also distributed approval letters for newly sanctioned pension cases and Sambal scheme benefits.

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Officials said that in Jhabua district alone, over 63,000 pension beneficiaries received Rs 382 lakh. Additionally, 174 beneficiaries under the Sambal scheme received Rs 368 lakh as financial assistance.

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