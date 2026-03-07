MP News: Citing Safety Concerns, Women Demand Removal Of Liquor Shop | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women from Dasai village in Sardarpur tehsil submitted a memorandum to the district administration on Saturday demanding the removal of a liquor shop operating in their locality.

The women said they have also approached the offices of the Superintendent of Police and the assistant excise officer in Dhar to press for action.

In the memorandum, the women stated that the licensed liquor shop is located in Sanjay Colony in Dasai, barely 50 metres from the government Primary Health Centre. They also pointed out that the Badkeshwar Mahadev Temple and an anganwadi centre are located close, making the location inappropriate for a liquor outlet.

The shop is situated on the Mangod–Kanwan main road, where customers often park their vehicles on the roadside while purchasing liquor, increasing the risk of accidents, the woman claimed.

The women alleged that intoxicated persons frequently sit in nearby lanes to drink and create nuisance. When questioned, they reportedly use abusive language and behave inappropriately in front of women.

They said a complaint had earlier been submitted to the local police outpost but no action was taken.

The women demanded immediate relocation of the liquor shop.