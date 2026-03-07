Indore News: Milk Procurement Rate Increased From ₹820 To ₹850/Kg Fat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A constructive meeting between representatives of milk producers and the management of the Indore Cooperative Milk Union was held at the union’s premises on Thursday.

The interaction took place in a cordial atmosphere where farmer representatives and officials discussed several key issues related to dairy operations and farmers’ welfare.

The gathering also turned festive as a Holi Milan celebration was organised, during which participants exchanged greetings, applied gulal and embraced each other.

The union announced that from March 1, the milk procurement rate has been increased from Rs 820 to Rs 850 per kilogram of fat. Officials also indicated that the rate may be increased up to Rs 900 per kilogram of fat in the upcoming milk season, depending on market conditions.

Union officials clarified the factual status of several demands raised by farmers. The management emphasised that protecting the interests of milk producers remains its highest priority, stating that dairy farmers are an integral part of the union family. It also informed that most issues raised by farmers have already been addressed or are in the final stage of decision-making.

CEO Balbir Sharma reiterated that the union remains committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests through cooperation and transparent dialogue.