MP News: Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Overturns In Ujjain, 18 Injured

MP News: Wedding Bus Overturns In Ujjain, 18 Injured | AI-Generated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was reported on Friday, where a bus full of wedding guests from Indore to Khachrod went out of control and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. As many as 18 passengers were injured.

The accident occurred near Jahangirpur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ingoria police station area in Ujjain.

The injured were immediately admitted to the local hospital, where their first aid is underway. Considering the condition of some of the injured, 5 ambulances were sent to Ujjain hospital.

According to preliminary information, road construction work is currently underway at the site where the accident took place. It is reported that while attempting to overtake another vehicle, the bus driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn. A large number of wedding guests were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

13 Women Among the Injured

Deputy Tehsildar stated that a total of 18 people were injured in the accident, including 13 women, 4 children, and 1 man. Of these, 8 injured individuals have been admitted to the Ujjain hospital, while the others are continuing to receive treatment at the hospital in Khachrod.

People Injured in the Accident.

Alina (16 years), Gulab Shah (26 years), Shabba (35 years), Shabana (35 years), Salma B (55 years), Muskan (22 years), Rabia B (34 years), Sanna B (21 years), Shahnawaz (22 years), Rani (35 years), Shifa (12 years), Aaliya (11 years), Aaliya (11 years), Parvez (11 years), Naushad B (42 years), Narobi (50 years), Firdaus (13 years), Ali Hasan (7 years)

Holi Sees 948 Road Accidents In State, Indore Ranks Third

Notably, the festival of colours saw a surge in accidents and emergencies across Madhya Pradesh, with the 108 Ambulance Service responding to 948 accident cases on Holi, according to official data. After Sagar and Vidisha, Indore ranked third in the state with 46 road accidents reported on the day.