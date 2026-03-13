MP News: Bring My Daughter Back; Monalisa's Dad To CM | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The father of Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year, on Friday sought the intervention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to bring her back to the state safely after she married a Muslim man in Kerala.

Monalisa Bhonsle (18), from Maheshwar town here and part of the nomadic Pardhi community, married Farman Khan on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple in Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of some Kerala ministers.

Speaking to reporters here after returning from Kerala, her father Jayasingh Bhonsle said Monalisa has become a victim of "love jihad". The term is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

"My daughter has earned a name across the country. I request Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure Monalisa is brought back to MP safely. She has been trapped deceitfully by a Muslim youth, Farman Khan. It is a case of love jihad," Jayasingh told reporters.

He said he knew his daughter was acting in films and wanted to make a name for herself in the profession.

"I was told that my daughter was acting in two films. She herself had said some people were teaching her acting and dance. They said they would train her so she could work in films in the future. I did not know something like this would happen," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch functionaries Sameer Mahule and Bhupendra Chauhan said efforts would be made to persuade Monalisa to return home.

On Thursday, addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Monalisa said her wedding to a Muslim man was as per her choice and according to Hindu customs. She rejected allegations that it was a case of 'love jihad'.

Monalisa, the eldest of four children, said her parents wanted her to marry her paternal aunt's son, but she opposed the idea. She added that her father was upset with her.