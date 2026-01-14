 MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe

MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe

BJP MLA from Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur on Wednesday alleged he was being blackmailed by a tribal woman and a Kanpur resident, claiming they demanded Rs 2 crore and threatened police complaints. He termed the allegations against him a political conspiracy and accused district officials of exerting “pressure and compromise” instead of ensuring justice.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur on Wednesday alleged that he was being repeatedly blackmailed by a tribal woman and accused the administration of “protecting their positions” rather than “ensuring justice”.

In a press conference, Thakur addressed the allegations levelled against him by a tribal woman and a Kanpur resident, Qasim Ali, who is currently residing in Khalghat. The MLA alleged that the two had been repeatedly blackmailing him. 

The MLA claimed that the man and the tribal woman were demanding a sum of Rs 2 crore and had threatened him with police complaints and public humiliation, if he did not comply. 

Thakur referred to the allegations as a “pre-planned political conspiracy” against him.

FPJ Shorts
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 9.48 Lakh Voters To Cast Votes Across 28 Wards Tomorrow

The BJP leader also criticised the district collector and SP. He alleged that instead of ensuring justice, these officials were “protecting their own positions”. He accused them of playing a “game of compromise and pressure” under the guise of law enforcement.

He warned that if a fair and timely investigation was not conducted into the allegations, he would escalate the matter to higher authorities.

Read Also
MP News: Constable Calls Jabalpur Flyover 'Bhool Bhulaiya' Amid Public's Confusion Over Unclear...
article-image

Authorities have not yet independently verified the MLA’s claims.

SDOP Dhamnod Monika Singh said that a blackmailing case has been registered against Asif Ali and Deepika Thakur after investigating MLA Kalu Singh Thakur’s application.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe
MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe
Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Victims On January 17
Indore Water Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi To Meet Families Of Victims On January 17
MP News: EOW Files FIR Against Khandwa Paramedical College Director; Illegal Admissions Without...
MP News: EOW Files FIR Against Khandwa Paramedical College Director; Illegal Admissions Without...
MP News: CBI Raids Properties Linked To Tayal Brothers In Sendhwa
MP News: CBI Raids Properties Linked To Tayal Brothers In Sendhwa