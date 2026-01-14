MP News: BJP MLA Alleges Blackmail By Tribal Woman In Dhar, Seeks Fair Probe |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur on Wednesday alleged that he was being repeatedly blackmailed by a tribal woman and accused the administration of “protecting their positions” rather than “ensuring justice”.

In a press conference, Thakur addressed the allegations levelled against him by a tribal woman and a Kanpur resident, Qasim Ali, who is currently residing in Khalghat. The MLA alleged that the two had been repeatedly blackmailing him.

The MLA claimed that the man and the tribal woman were demanding a sum of Rs 2 crore and had threatened him with police complaints and public humiliation, if he did not comply.

Thakur referred to the allegations as a “pre-planned political conspiracy” against him.

The BJP leader also criticised the district collector and SP. He alleged that instead of ensuring justice, these officials were “protecting their own positions”. He accused them of playing a “game of compromise and pressure” under the guise of law enforcement.

He warned that if a fair and timely investigation was not conducted into the allegations, he would escalate the matter to higher authorities.

Authorities have not yet independently verified the MLA’s claims.

SDOP Dhamnod Monika Singh said that a blackmailing case has been registered against Asif Ali and Deepika Thakur after investigating MLA Kalu Singh Thakur’s application.