MP News: BJP long-Awaited Alderman List Goof-Up Sparks Row In Ratlam

Entrance to Alot municipal council office | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s long-awaited alderman appointments in Ratlam district have triggered controversy after serious errors surfaced in the official list. Released three-and-a-half years after the urban local body elections, the list wrongly placed names of aldermen meant for Namli under the Alot Municipal Council.

A correction process is now underway and the revised list will be republished after necessary changes. The issue has drawn sharp criticism within political circles in the district. Alot BJP Mandal president Dilip Singh Dodia questioned how a national party could commit such an error and said the matter would be raised with the party organisation.

The appointments have also caused resentment among party workers in Ratlam district. Vikramgarh, which has nearly 3,000 voters and falls under two wards of the Alot Municipal Council, was overlooked, with no local representative included.

Members of the Dalit community have also expressed dissatisfaction over the selections. Several senior workers, social activists and local leaders said they were ignored by both the party and the local MLA.

Discontent has spilt onto social media, with workers warning that the issue could affect the party in upcoming elections. Internal divisions within the Alot Assembly constituency are now emerging as a growing concern for the BJP in the district.