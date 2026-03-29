MP News: BJP Leaders Appointed as Aldermen in Pipalrawan, Sendhwa and Dhar Councils |

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Sunday appointed four aldermen in Pipalrawan Municipal Council under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1961. Similar appointments were made in all municipal councils across the state.

The four aldermen appointed in Pipalrawan are senior BJP leader Babulal Mukati, former councillor and BJP leader Sheshnarayan Nahar, former councillor Dilip Rathore and BJP leader Sumit Bhama.

On their appointment, Municipal Council president Kavita Sharma, vice president Rajendra Nahar, senior BJP leader and councillor Devnarayan Sharma, along with BJP workers and residents, congratulated all four newly appointed aldermen.

Six new aldermen for Sendhwa

Sendhwa: The Madhya Pradesh Government appointed six aldermen to the Sendhwa Municipal Council: Arun Chaudhary, Sunil Agarwal, Anil Wagh, Bhagirath Soni, Krishna Paliwal and Sarla Kothari. Council president Basanti Bai Yadav and vice president Mohan Joshi welcomed the team. These experienced leaders aim to accelerate city development, improve public welfare and bring fresh momentum to local governance.

Read Also MP News: List Consisting Of 3 Dozen Names For Political Appointments Ready

Five aldermen named in Dhar

Dhar: The State Government has appointed Rajesh Harod, Prakash Tamkiya, Preeti Vishal Rathore, Suresh Prajapat and Tony Thakur as aldermen in the Dhar Municipality. Former Union Minister Vikram Verma and MLA Neena Verma congratulated the new appointees. These leaders, known supporters of the Verma family, are expected to strengthen the BJP's local governance and development efforts.