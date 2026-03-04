MP News: List Consisting Of 3 Dozen Names For Political Appointments Ready

MP List Consisting Of 3 Dozen Names For Political Appointments Ready | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal have prepared a list consisting of three dozen names for political appointments.

During their recent visit to Delhi, both leaders handed over the list to the party’s national president, Nitin Nabin, for approval. Once Nitin Nabin puts his seal on the list, it will be out.

The list consists of the names of the party leaders for appointments in the corporations, boards, and authorities.

Appointments will not be made for a few places. The names of those who have not been given any place in the party have been included in the list which has been sent to the party chief for approval.

According to sources, among the prominent leaders who will be appointed are Mahendra Yadav, Harinarayan Yadav, Satendra Bhushan Singh, Chetan Singh, Sumit Pachori, Imarti Devi, OPS Bhadoria, Ravi Solanki, Sanjay Nagaich, Hitesh Vajpayee, Ramniwas Rawat, Raghvendra Sharma, and Deepak Saxena.

The proposed list contains the names of the leaders belonging to all factions of the state BJP. Besides, a few functionaries of the RSS will be appointed.

According to sources, the list may be approved after Holi. It will come out afterwards.

After the BJP returned to power, excepting those who were appointed on the basis of their castes, most of the leaders were removed from their positions. After their removal, it was said the appointments would be made after the Lok Sabha elections.

But two years have passed since the Lok Sabha elections were held, but the appointments are yet to be made. The delay in appointments spawned anger among the BJP leaders. Senior functionaries of the RSS and leaders of the BJP were also acquainted with the situation.

As a result, the senior leaders of the BJP put pressure on the party leadership to make the appointments soon.