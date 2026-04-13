MP News: BJP Concluded A Two-Day Training Camp Under The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 202

MP News: BJP Concluded A Two-Day Training Camp Under The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 2026 | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP concluded a two-day training camp under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Maha Abhiyan 2026 in Karhi Mandal of the Maheshwar Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Khargone-Barwani MP Gajendra Singh Patel addressed the closing session and outlined the party's organisational practices and the responsibilities of trained workers.

Patel said a cohesive organisation remains critical to achieving the goal of a Developed India. He urged workers to remain vigilant against alleged anti-religious conspiracies targeting Scheduled Tribes and asked them to counter such challenges firmly.

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Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Meo attended the programme. Kisan Morcha division in-charge Jitu Yadav criticised the treatment of workers during the Congress regime.

Laxminarayan Chavda said the camp aimed to strengthen ideological grounding and reinforce commitment to nation-building.

Mandal president Jitendra Gaur, Mandal in-charge Amita Mantri, and members of the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and booth-level units participated in large numbers.

The organisers said the structured sessions, discussions and practical modules equipped participants with communication skills, policy awareness and grassroots engagement strategies to strengthen outreach and improve coordination across organisational levels in the region.