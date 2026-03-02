MP News: Bhagoria Symbolises The Identity, Self-Respect And Traditions Of The Tribal Community, Says LoP Umang Singhar

MP News: Bhagoria Symbolizes the Identity, Self-Respect And Traditions Of The Tribal Community, Says LoP Umang Singhar | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The final Bhagoria festival in Aalirajpur district turned historic as culture and politics converged in a grand celebration.

Thousands of villagers, youth and political leaders attended the procession which moved from the municipality to Talkies Square, filling the city with drums, mandals and traditional dance troupes.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar danced “Kurrati” to the beats of drums, enthusiastically embracing tribal culture. The crowd responded with applause and slogans.

Senior leaders, including Tribal Development Council state vice president Mahesh Patel, Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel and Youth Congress district president Pushpraj Patel, were present.

Umang Singhar said Bhagoria symbolises the identity, self-respect and traditions of the tribal community. He stressed Congress’s commitment to tribal development. Mahesh Patel highlighted that the festival promotes unity, brotherhood and preservation of heritage.

MLA Sena Mahesh Patel expressed gratitude to Singhar, Congress workers and villagers for making the last Bhagoria historic. The event was marked by colourful dances, music and public enthusiasm.

Vijayvargiya, cabinet minister Chauhan participates in last Bhagoria

Aalirajpur: The final day of the Bhagoria festival in the district was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Monday. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya attended the celebrations, praising tribal traditions and the government’s efforts to preserve culture.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, district panchayat president Hazri Bai Kharat and other officials were also present. Minister Vijayvargiya highlighted initiatives to honuor tribal leaders like Tantya Mama, Shankar Shah and Bhima Nayak and to award Padma Shri to artists preserving tribal arts.

On the final day, ministers and officials joined the tribal community in traditional dances and played the mandal, creating a vibrant confluence of enthusiasm, tradition and cultural pride, warmly welcomed by the gathered crowds.

Excitement abounds at Bhagoria Fair in Bagh

Bagh: The seven-day tribal Bhagoria Fair concluded in Bagh on Monday with great enthusiasm. Villagers, dressed in traditional attire, danced to the beats of drums and flutes, creating a lively atmosphere. Madal processions performed and their efforts were recognised by local politicians. BJP and Congress leaders energised their supporters by participating in the dances.

From BJP, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda and rural district president Chanchal Patidar joined, while Congress leaders MLA Umang Singhar and district president Swatantra Joshi led the opposition procession. Both processions attracted large crowds.

The police organised a women’s safety and de-addiction awareness camp, providing helpline information and maintaining security. Officers Kailash Chauhan and Sanjay Rawat, along with their teams, ensured a safe and disciplined fair for all attendees.

Teen collapses at Bhagoria fair in Aalirajpur, declared dead

Aalirajpur: The festive atmosphere at the Aalirajpur Bhagoria Fair turned sombre after a 14-year-old boy from Morasa village died under unclear circumstances on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3pm outside the fairground. The deceased was identified as Anil Patel. He had returned on February 26 from Gujarat, where he had gone for work. According to his brother-in-law Sanjay Bamaniya, Anil had attended the fair with family members and villagers.

Eyewitnesses said Anil felt dizzy while entering the fair with friends and suddenly collapsed. His companions alerted the family, and police rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

State Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan visited the hospital, met the bereaved family and expressed condolences. He directed District Collector Neetu Mathur to constitute a panel of doctors to conduct a post-mortem examination and ascertain the exact cause of death. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.