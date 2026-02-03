 MP News: Barwaha Locality Raises A Stink After Spotting Sewage In Water Taps In Indore
Furious residents gathered at the site on Tuesday morning, raised slogans, and halted the ongoing construction work. Ward representatives and community members alleged that the agency violated basic safety norms, as drinking water and sewage pipelines should maintain a minimum distance of eight feet.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
MP News: Barwaha Locality Raises A Stink After Spotting Sewage In Water Taps In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Gurunanak Marg in Barwaha raised alarm after spotting sewage in the water flowing from the taps in their homes on Tuesday, just hours after a private company dug a pit nearby to construct a sewage chamber.

The residents blamed the private company for ignoring safety regulations while laying a sewer line in the area

According to local residents, the workers hired by the private company had dug a deep pit at a nearby intersection late Monday night to construct a sewer chamber. 

During excavation, proper safety measures were reportedly ignored, which resulted in damaging an underground drinking water pipeline. Instead of safely disposing of the excavated soil, workers dumped it into a nearby drain, blocking its flow. 

Consequently, dirty drain water accumulated in the pit and entered the broken drinking water pipeline which supplies water to several homes.

Furious residents gathered at the site on Tuesday morning, raised slogans, and halted the ongoing construction work. Ward representatives and community members alleged that the agency violated basic safety norms, as drinking water and sewage pipelines should maintain a minimum distance of eight feet. They also claimed that despite repeated complaints municipal engineers rarely inspect ongoing work.

Fearing the outbreak of waterborne diseases, residents demanded immediate testing of the contaminated water supply. Following the protest, municipal engineer Karan Alawa reached the spot to assess the situation and held discussions with local residents.

Under public pressure, the construction agency began pumping out the contaminated water from the pit and initiated repairs to the damaged pipeline. 

Officials assured residents that the sewer chamber would now be constructed at a safer distance from the drinking water line.

