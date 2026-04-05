MP News: Barrage Project To Boost Irrigation In Khardu Chhoti In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria on Sunday performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a barrage in Khardu Chhoti village.

The project, undertaken by the Water Resources Department, is being built at a cost of Rs 465.45 lakh and is expected to provide irrigation to around 280 hectares of agricultural land upon completion.

Addressing the gathering, Bhuria said the state government has designated 2026 as Krishi Kalyan Varsh, focusing on enhancing farmers’ income, expanding irrigation and promoting agriculture-based activities.

She said strengthening irrigation infrastructure is essential for agricultural growth and reducing farmers’ dependence on rainfall.

The Minister said the barrage will support water conservation, improve groundwater levels and ensure long-term water availability in the region.

Several public representatives and officials, including panchayat members and Water Resources Department personnel, attended the ceremony.

Cow dragged 200m after tractor hit, driver flees

Jhabua: A speeding tractor struck a cow on Saturday night in Khajuri village near Thandla block, leaving the animal critically injured. After the collision, the cow fell onto the road and became entangled in the tractor’s cultivator. Instead of stopping, the driver dragged the animal for nearly 200 meters before local youths chased the vehicle and forced it to stop.

Villagers Devchand Amaliyar, Sohan Amaliyar and Mukesh Bhuria of Borwa said they witnessed the incident and ran after the tractor. After stopping it, they managed to free the cow from the cultivator. However, while they were busy rescuing the animal, the driver fled the spot with the tractor. The villagers chased him for nearly a kilometre but failed to catch him as he sped away.

The cow sustained severe injuries to its hind legs due to being dragged and remains in critical condition under treatment. Locals have demanded that police identify and arrest the driver at the earliest and take strict action for fleeing after the incident.